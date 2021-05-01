Whitley was credited with his first hold in a win over the Pirates on Friday, issuing a walk over a scoreless one-third of an inning.
Just recalled from the alternate training site Thursday, Whitley was quickly put to work, albeit for a very short outing. The 26-year-old has sandwiched a pair of scoreless efforts around a hiccup against the Phillies where he allowed two earned runs on two hits and a walk over 1.2 innings.
