Whitley, summoned from minor-league camp earlier Tuesday, fired 2.1 scoreless innings during which he allowed one hit and recorded a strikeout in a win over the Nationals.

Whitley picked up right where he left off during his solid rookie 2020 campaign, when he generated a 1.93 ERA and 0.64 WHIP across four appearances. With his ability to work multi-inning stints, the right-hander may be able to stick around on the big-league roster for some time if he continues to deliver performances of a similar caliber in middle relief.