Whitley was placed on the 10-day injured list Sunday, retroactive to May 27, with mid-back spasms, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.
The 26-year-old has been battling the issue all week and last pitched Monday against the White Sox. Whitley will be eligible to return from the injured list next Sunday, though it's unclear if he's expected to be ready to return at that point.
