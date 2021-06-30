Whitley (back) took the loss in Double-A Springfield's defeat at the hands of Northwest Arkansas on Tuesday, allowing five runs (four earned) on three hits and a walk over one-third of an inning.

As the numbers indicate, the recovering right-hander's first rehab outing was an unmitigated disaster. Whitley did actually get 16 of his 22 pitches into the strike zone and appeared to emerge without setbacks, but he'll naturally look to significantly improve on his performance in his next trip to the mound.