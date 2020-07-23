Whitley made the Cardinals' 30-man roster, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
His contract was purchased as result. The 25-year-old righty rode his plus fastball and potentially plus slider to a phenomenal year in the minors last season. He had a 1.60 ERA, 1.07 WHIP and 78:19 K:BB in 67.1 innings across High-A, Double-A and Triple-A. Whitley could eventually earn high-leverage opportunities, but he will likely begin the year pitching in low-pressure spots as he adjusts to facing big-league hitters for the first time.