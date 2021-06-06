Cardinals manager Mike Shildt said Sunday that Whitley (back) is at least five days away from beginning a throwing program, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.

Whitley was placed on the injured list May 30 with mid-back spasms. The right-handed reliever appears to be progressing in his recovery, but he'll spend more than the minimum 10 days on the shelf while he works his way through a throwing program. Since Whitley will likely require a minor-league rehab assignment before being activated from the IL, his next appearance for the Cardinals presumably won't come until late June at the earliest.