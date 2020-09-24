Whitley (elbow) allowed an earned run on one hit and also recorded a strikeout over an inning in a loss to the Royals on Wednesday.

Whitley was just activated from the injured list Tuesday, so Wednesday's appearance was his first taste of game action since July 29. The right-hander was afforded a low-leverage scenario as a soft landing spot, as the Cardinals were already behind 11-1 by the time he entered in the seventh inning. Whitley could serve as a useful middle-relief option for manager Mike Shildt if the Cardinals qualify for the postseason, and he figures to get some more work in before the end of the regular season Sunday.