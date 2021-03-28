Whitley was optioned to minor-league camp Sunday.
Whitley had a strong performance in camp by allowing just five hits and three walks while striking out 10 in 7.1 scoreless innings this spring, but he'll get some more experience in the minors to begin the regular season. The right-hander has made just four major-league appearances but could return to the big leagues if he continues to perform well in the minors in 2021.
