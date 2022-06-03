Whitley was optioned to Triple-A Memphis on Friday, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
Whitley will head back to Memphis after he appeared in three games following his promotion May 26, allowing three runs on four hits and three walks while striking out two over 2.2 frames. After surrendering one run over his first 8.2 innings with the Cardinals this season, the right-hander has given up seven runs over his last four frames. Although he's struggled recently, Whitley will remain a top candidate for a potential call up moving forward.