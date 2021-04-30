Whitley was recalled from the alternate training site Thursday.
Whitley has already worked 3.2 innings out of the bullpen this season, and he's allowed two earned runs in that span. Andrew Miller (toe) will head to the 10-day injured list in the corresponding move.
