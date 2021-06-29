Whitley (back) is slated to begin his rehab assignment with Double-A Springfield on Tuesday, the team's official site reports.
A previous report had Whitley's rehab assignment starting Saturday, but the right-hander instead threw a live batting practice that day. Having gotten through that activity without any apparent setbacks, Whitley will now take the step of returning to game action for what should be multiple rehab appearances.
