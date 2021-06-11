Whitley (back) resumed playing catch and could throw off a mound in the near future, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.

The 26-year-old is progressing in his recovery from back spasms and will require some time to build back up after being shut down from throwing for over a week. Whitley is likely at least a couple weeks away from being activated, and it's unclear if he'll require a rehab assignment.