Whitley (elbow) has resumed playing catch at the Cardinals' alternate training site in Springfield, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.
The right-hander began experiencing elbow discomfort during his catch sessions in late August while trying to build his arm back up following a COVID-19 infection. Whitley subsequently underwent evaluation, and manager Mike Shildt confirmed Wednesday "everything checked out positive structurally, and he's back to felling unrestricted". However, the 25-year-old remains without a firm timeline for return and is naturally running out of time with less than four weeks to go in the regular season.
