Whitley was optioned to the Cardinals' alternate training site Saturday.
Whitley made two relief appearances during his time on the major-league roster and posted a 4.91 ERA and 1.09 WHIP in 3.2 innings. He'll return to the team's alternate camp after Kwang Hyun Kim (back) was activated from the 10-day injured list in a corresponding move.
More News
-
Cardinals' Kodi Whitley: Impresses in '21 debut•
-
Cardinals' Kodi Whitley: Called up by Cardinals•
-
Cardinals' Kodi Whitley: Optioned to minor-league camp•
-
Cardinals' Kodi Whitley: Stellar throughout spring•
-
Cardinals' Kodi Whitley: One frame in return•
-
Cardinals' Kodi Whitley: Back from injured list•