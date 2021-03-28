Whitley has fired 7.1 scoreless innings this spring, allowing five hits and recording a 10:3 K:BB across eight Grapefruit League appearances.

Whitley posted a 1.93 ERA and 0.64 WHIP across four appearances last season (4.2 innings) in his first taste of the big leagues, and his body of work this spring has been reminiscent. The Cardinals bullpen has multiple hard throwers with above-average control, but Whitley seems to have carved out a consistent role to open the season with his Grapefruit League performance.