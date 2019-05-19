Cardinals' Kolten Wong: Absent from Sunday's lineup

Wong is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Rangers, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Wong started 17 of the last 18 games, but has a .594 OPS in that stretch and will head to the bench Sunday for only the third time all season. Yairo Munoz will start at second base and bat ninth in his absence.

