Cardinals' Kolten Wong: Activated from disabled list

Wong (knee) was activated from the 10-day disabled list Saturday, Brian Stull of stlbaseballweekly.com reports.

Wong will end up missing just a few more days than the minimum with knee inflammation. He'll resume his role as the Cardinals' starting second baseman, though Jedd Gyorko will still receive occasional starts. Dexter Fowler (foot) was placed on the DL in a corresponding move.

