Cardinals' Kolten Wong: Adds late three-run homer

Wong went 2-for-5 with a three-run home run and two runs scored in Tuesday's 14-3 win over the Braves.

Wong had a fairly quiet night before taking Braves reliever Jonny Venters deep in the ninth inning to produce the final runs of the evening. It was the second baseman's fifth homer of the year, and he's added 22 RBI and 18 runs while hitting .246 in 41 games. Wong has gone 6-for-20 in his last five games, tallying five RBI and three runs in that span.