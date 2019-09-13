Cardinals' Kolten Wong: Another big performance

Wong went 2-for-4 with a solo home run, walk, double, two RBI, two runs scored, and two stolen bases Thursday against the Rockies.

Wong stuffed the staff sheet Thursday, beginning the game with a solo home run -- his 11th long ball of the season. He was also busy on the basepaths, bringing his stolen base total to 22 for the campaign. It's been his most productive season since 2015, as he's also managed a .283/.362/.429 line across 521 plate appearances.