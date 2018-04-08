Cardinals' Kolten Wong: Average continues to plummet

Wong went 0-for-3 Saturday in the Cardinals' 5-3 win over the Diamondbacks, lowering his season average to .056.

Perhaps the .205 clip over 52 spring training plate appearances was a harbinger of a slow start, but Wong has hit rock-bottom over his first seven games. The second baseman has just a hit and a walk in 19 plate appearances, a stark departure thus far from the career-best .285/.376/.412 line he generated in 2017. Naturally, the small sample size must be taken heavily into account, but the fact his season-opening struggles come on the heels of a sluggish exhibition slate gives at least a bit more reason for concern.