Cardinals' Kolten Wong: Average continues to plummet
Wong went 0-for-3 Saturday in the Cardinals' 5-3 win over the Diamondbacks, lowering his season average to .056.
Perhaps the .205 clip over 52 spring training plate appearances was a harbinger of a slow start, but Wong has hit rock-bottom over his first seven games. The second baseman has just a hit and a walk in 19 plate appearances, a stark departure thus far from the career-best .285/.376/.412 line he generated in 2017. Naturally, the small sample size must be taken heavily into account, but the fact his season-opening struggles come on the heels of a sluggish exhibition slate gives at least a bit more reason for concern.
More News
-
Cardinals' Kolten Wong: Hits bench Thursday•
-
Cardinals' Kolten Wong: Sitting for second straight day•
-
Cardinals' Kolten Wong: Hits bench Sunday•
-
Cardinals' Kolten Wong: Likely No. 8 hitter in 2018•
-
Cardinals' Kolten Wong: Hopes to run more this season•
-
Cardinals' Kolten Wong: Remains on bench Sunday•
-
Week 3 two-start pitcher rankings
More games on the schedule means more two-start possibilities in Fantasy. Scott White ranks...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 3
A couple red-hot Giants hitters top Scott White's list of sleeper for Fantasy Week 3 (April...
-
Podcast: Early winners and losers
The White Sox are crushing the ball, some young pitchers are looking like breakout candidates...
-
Add Lucchesi, Chirinos, or Pivetta?
Heath Cummings takes a look at a few under-the-radar starting pitchers who had impressive outings...
-
Prospects Report: Hold Flaherty
We've already gotten a taste of one of the top prospects to stash, but who other than Jack...
-
Analyzing early lineup trends
Chris Towers takes a look around the league at some of the most interesting lineup notes from...