Cardinals' Kolten Wong: Avoids toe fracture

Wong fouled a ball off his foot Saturday but didn't suffer a fracture in his big toe as X-rays came back negative, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Wong needed assistance returning to the clubhouse and had to have a hole drilled into the toenail to relieve the bleeding and swelling, but he remains encouraged by the initial X-rays. The 28-year-old won't necessarily require a trip to the injured list, but he figures to at least be sidelined for a few days.