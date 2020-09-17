Wong (side) is starting at second base and batting ninth Thursday against the Pirates, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.

The 29-year-old was scratched from Tuesday's lineup with the left side issue and didn't play in Wednesday's doubleheader, but he'll rejoin the starting nine Thursday. Wong has a .328/.391/.379 slash line with three doubles, nine runs and six RBI through 16 games in September.