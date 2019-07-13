Cardinals' Kolten Wong: Back in action

Wong (calf) is back in the lineup Saturday against Arizona, Jim Hayes of FOX Sports Midwest reports.

Wong sat for the first game of the second half, but that may not have been due to the calf injury which caused him to miss the final game before the break, as he was able to make a pair of plate appearances off the bench. He could be in a timeshare with Tommy Edman at second base going forward, as Edman started against lefty Robbie Ray on Friday and Wong gets the nod against right Merrill Kelly for Saturday's contest.

