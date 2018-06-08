Cardinals' Kolten Wong: Bat starting to awaken
Wong, who went 2-for-3 with a walk in Thursday's win over the Marlins, is hitting .294 over six June games after posting a .164 average over 70 May plate appearances.
The second baseman's average still sits at a sub-Mendoza .193 for the season, but it's already come up 17 points since June 1. While Wong's 14.8 percent strikeout rate remains impressively low and right in line with his career norms, he has seen a significant drop in line-drive rate from 20.1 percent to 12.9 percent from last season, as well as a decline in hard contact from 28.2 percent to 22.6 percent. Therefore, if he can begin squaring up on the ball more consistently, there's a good chance that his other numbers will see a corresponding bump in time.
