Wong was scratched from Tuesday's lineup against the Brewers with left side discomfort, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.
The 29-year-old was scratched less than an hour before first pitch due to the hip injury, and it's unclear when the issue first surfaced. Tommy Edman is starting at second base Tuesday and figures to see regular opportunities there should Wong be forced to miss time, though the severity of the injury remains unclear.
