Cardinals' Kolten Wong: Big blast in blowout win
Wong went 2-for-4 with a three-run home run during a win over the Royals in the second game of a doubleheader Wednesday.
Wong's three-run blast in the seventh put a fitting cap on the Cardinals' blowout win and helped snap a brief 0-for-8 skid for Wong that had encompassed his prior three games. The veteran second baseman has been scuffling overall at the plate since a hot start, as he's still slashing just .200/.322/.304 over his last 39 games (149 plate appearances) even when factoring Wednesday's production. However, Wong's strikeout rate has remained an impressively modest 12.8 percent during that stretch, and he's been at least partly victimized by a .212 BABIP.
