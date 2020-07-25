Wong (neck) went 2-for-4 with a triple in a win over the Pirates on Friday.

The veteran second baseman was at the top of the lineup as expected after dealing with some neck stiffness late in summer camp, and he wasted no time notching his first extra-base hit of the campaign. Wong bounced back from a subpar 2018 at the plate with a solid .285/.361/.423 line last season across 148 games, and he also stole a career-high 24 bases. He'll look to provide similarly well-rounded production in the shortened season while often operating at the top of the order.