Cardinals' Kolten Wong: Breakout night in rout
Wong went 3-for-5 with a two-run double and a solo home run in a win over the Braves on Monday.
Wong exploded for one of his best all-around efforts of the season, posting his first multi-hit tally since Aug. 24 in the process. The 27-year-old second baseman hadn't homered since Aug. 14 prior to Monday, either, but he's now raised his average 33 points to .246 since the All-Star break.
More News
-
Cardinals' Kolten Wong: Out vs. southpaw•
-
Cardinals' Kolten Wong: Knocks in run vs. Detroit•
-
Cardinals' Kolten Wong: Out of lineup Saturday•
-
Cardinals' Kolten Wong: May need offseason surgery•
-
Cardinals' Kolten Wong: Not starting first game back•
-
Cardinals' Kolten Wong: Reinstated from disabled list•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Buttrey latest saves source
Adalberto Mondesi basically steals a base every time he plays now, and Ty Buttrey looks like...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 26
There's plenty of reason to love the Rays in Week 26 (Sept. 17-23), according to Scott White,...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 26
There's no shortage of interesting two-start options in Week 26 (Sept. 17-23) — that is, if...
-
Waivers: Who replaces Pedro Strop?
The Cubs are down a closer, but the replacement could be even better, according to Scott White....
-
Minor-league Barometer: 2018 wrapup
The minor-league barometer ends the 2018 season looking at who helped or hurt their stock most...
-
Projecting 2019's first two rounds
Whether you're still in it or out of it in 2018, it doesn't hurt to start planning for next...