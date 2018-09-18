Cardinals' Kolten Wong: Breakout night in rout

Wong went 3-for-5 with a two-run double and a solo home run in a win over the Braves on Monday.

Wong exploded for one of his best all-around efforts of the season, posting his first multi-hit tally since Aug. 24 in the process. The 27-year-old second baseman hadn't homered since Aug. 14 prior to Monday, either, but he's now raised his average 33 points to .246 since the All-Star break.