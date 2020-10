Wong went 1-for-4 with a home run and four RBI during Thursday's 11-9 loss to the Padres.

The 29-year-old's only hit of the game was a two-run homer during the second inning, but he also drove in a pair of runs via a groundout and a sacrifice fly. Wong is 2-for-10 with one homer, one double and four RBI through the first two games of the series after finishing the regular season on a seven-game hit streak (.346 average).