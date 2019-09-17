Play

Cardinals' Kolten Wong: Career-high stolen-base tally

Wong stole his career-high 23rd base of the season as part of an 0-for-3 performance that included a walk in a win over the Nationals on Monday.

Wong is actually on pace to produce career-best figures in multiple categories during 2019, but he's already accomplished the feat on the basepaths. He boasts an impressive 92.0 percent success rate on his 25 steal attempts.

