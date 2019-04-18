Cardinals' Kolten Wong: Churning out RBI
Wong, who went 3-for-4 with an RBI single, a double and a run in a win over the Brewers on Wednesday, has driven in a run in four of his last five games.
Wong is enjoying an auspicious start to his 2019 campaign, with all three components of his current .316/.437/.614 line serving as career-best figures. Moreover, he's been efficient with men on base, hitting .320 in that scenario and a solid .286 specifically with men in scoring position. Consequently, with 12 RBI through his first 18 games, Wong is nearly a third of the way to the 38 he compiled last season in 336 additional plate appearances.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Changes: Five you need to know
Looking for early-season breakouts you can trust? Aaron Sauceda dives into changes five pitchers...
-
Prospects: Soroka up, Pivetta down
As the Vladimir Guerrero wait continues, another of Scott White's five to stash is poised to...
-
Waiver Wire: Montas looks for real
Frankie Montas shows again Wednesday night that his new splitter has raised his profile as...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, rankings
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
FBT Podcast: Buying or selling aces
The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast talks the key news like Chris Sale's fail, James Paxton's...
-
Roto trade chart (top 250)
Several aces have shown some vulnerabilities in the early going, but they haven't slipped too...