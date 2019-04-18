Cardinals' Kolten Wong: Churning out RBI

Wong, who went 3-for-4 with an RBI single, a double and a run in a win over the Brewers on Wednesday, has driven in a run in four of his last five games.

Wong is enjoying an auspicious start to his 2019 campaign, with all three components of his current .316/.437/.614 line serving as career-best figures. Moreover, he's been efficient with men on base, hitting .320 in that scenario and a solid .286 specifically with men in scoring position. Consequently, with 12 RBI through his first 18 games, Wong is nearly a third of the way to the 38 he compiled last season in 336 additional plate appearances.