Cardinals' Kolten Wong: Clubs two-run blast in win
Wong went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run and two runs in a win over the Indians on Tuesday.
Wong joined the Cardinals' hit parade with his sixth round tripper of the season, a two-run shot in the third inning off reliever Dan Otero. The productive night extends what's been a bit of a resurgence for the struggling second baseman, who's hit safely in five of the last seven games in which he's registered an official at-bat. Wong has hit two of his three homers on the season during that span as well, partly on the strength of an excellent 50.0 percent hard contact rate.
