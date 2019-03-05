Cardinals' Kolten Wong: Connects for solo homer

Wong went 1-for-4 with a home run Monday against the Tigers.

Wong led off and cranked a solo homer over the right-field fence in the top of the first inning. There was some concern about loose cartilage in his knee at the conclusion of last season, but he's at 100 percent and is slated to open the regular season as the starting second baseman.

