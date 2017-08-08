Cardinals' Kolten Wong: Continues hot August

Wong went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run, four RBI and two runs scored during Monday's win over Kansas City.

Wong is now 11-for-31 at the dish in August with a homer, three doubles, seven RBI and six runs through eight games. He's long flashed the potential to be a strong fantasy asset and is receiving consistent playing time, so taking a speculative flier on Wong could pay off.

