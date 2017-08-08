Cardinals' Kolten Wong: Continues hot August
Wong went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run, four RBI and two runs scored during Monday's win over Kansas City.
Wong is now 11-for-31 at the dish in August with a homer, three doubles, seven RBI and six runs through eight games. He's long flashed the potential to be a strong fantasy asset and is receiving consistent playing time, so taking a speculative flier on Wong could pay off.
More News
-
Cardinals' Kolten Wong: Joins hit parade in blowout win•
-
Cardinals' Kolten Wong: Turns in multi-hit effort Thursday•
-
Cardinals' Kolten Wong: Not starting Friday•
-
Cardinals' Kolten Wong: Multiple hits in Monday's victory•
-
Cardinals' Kolten Wong: Heads to bench Saturday•
-
Cardinals' Kolten Wong: Not starting Thursday•
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
We're nearing the point when every injury could be a season-ender, but when a player as high-end...
-
Waivers: A's sluggers worth adding
The Oakland Athletics have long been out of the playoff race, but a couple of their young hitters...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 19
Odubel Herrera has found a new gear the last two months and can help with all the hitters playing...
-
Week 19 two-start pitcher rankings
Need an extra two-start pitcher in Fantasy Week 19 (Aug. 7-13)? Best of luck to you, says Scott...
-
Waivers: Add Rosenthal, Vizcaino
Closers are as unpredictable as ever, but Chris Towers has two who could make a difference...
-
Trade values: Last chance to deal
Heath Cummings and Chris Towers release the final version of their trade charts and try to...