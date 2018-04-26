Cardinals' Kolten Wong: Continues inching toward Mendoza Line
Wong went 2-for-4 with two runs in a win over the Mets on Wednesday.
Wong's second straight two-hit effort pushed his improving average to still unsightly .196 that nevertheless represents a considerable improvement over his figure from just four games ago. The 27-year-old entered last Sunday's series finale versus the Reds sporting a .133 average, but his 5-for-11 tally over the subsequent three games has provided a much-needed 63-point boost.
