Cardinals' Kolten Wong: Continues solid hitting

Wong, who went 2-for-3 with a double in a win over the Royals on Tuesday, is now hitting .357 (10-for-28) across his first 10 games of August.

Wong's average thus far during the month is an exact match to the one he generated during July, a month-plus surge tha's now led to a 32-point boost in his season average to .271. That figure currently qualifies as a career high for the veteran second baseman, and both his on-base percentage (.353) and slugging percentage (.395) check in as the second best of his big-league tenure.