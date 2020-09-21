Wong's absence from the lineup for Sunday's game against the Pirates was merely precautionary and not an indication of a recurrence of the side issue that recently plagued him, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.

Manager Mike Shildt gave Wong a day off Sunday as a precautionary measure, noting it's a "balancing act" to afford key players down time while still pushing for a postseason spot down the stretch. Wong had managed the side issue while reportedly taping up heavily over the last four games, and after Sunday's rest, he could well be back in the lineup for the beginning of a three-game series against the Royals on Monday.