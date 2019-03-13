Cardinals' Kolten Wong: Dealing with illness

Wong was withheld from the Cardinals' lineup for Wednesday's Grapefruit League game against the Marlins due to an illness, Rob Rains of StLSportsPage.com reports.

The Cardinals haven't suggested that the ailment is anything serious, so the assumption is that Wong will rejoin the lineup at some point before the end of the week. Max Schrock will replace Wong on Wednesday, manning second base while hitting eighth.

More News
Our Latest Stories