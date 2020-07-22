Wong won't play in Wednesday's exhibition game against the Royals due to neck stiffness but is expected to be ready to play in Friday's Opening Day game against the Pirates, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.

Wong suffered the injury while stealing a base Tuesday. If the issue doesn't improve by Friday, the Cardinals could slide Tommy Edman to second base and start Matt Carpenter at third, opening up the designated hitter spot for one of their extra outfielders.