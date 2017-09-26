Play

Cardinals' Kolten Wong: Dealing with sore back again

Wong is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Cubs due to tightness in his back, Jenifer Langosch of MLB.com reports.

Wong has been in-and-out of the lineup of late with his sore back, and he will be back on the bench Tuesday after the pain returned in his final at-bat of Monday's contest. Greg Garcia is manning the keystone Tuesday in Wong's absence.

