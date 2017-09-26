Cardinals' Kolten Wong: Dealing with sore back again
Wong is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Cubs due to tightness in his back, Jenifer Langosch of MLB.com reports.
Wong has been in-and-out of the lineup of late with his sore back, and he will be back on the bench Tuesday after the pain returned in his final at-bat of Monday's contest. Greg Garcia is manning the keystone Tuesday in Wong's absence.
More News
-
Cardinals' Kolten Wong: Rejoins lineup Sunday•
-
Cardinals' Kolten Wong: Remains out Saturday•
-
Cardinals' Kolten Wong: Removed with back tightness•
-
Cardinals' Kolten Wong: Exits Friday's contest•
-
Cardinals' Kolten Wong: Absent from Thursday lineup•
-
Cardinals' Kolten Wong: First multi-hit effort since return from injury•
-
Waivers: Hot-hand play or Bryce Harper?
Is Bryce Harper a better bet than a waiver claim like Justin Bour or Jacoby Ellsbury? Scott...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 26
The end of the regular season makes for some curious pitching choices, which of course only...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 26
Final week of the season means things aren't going to go as planned, and that's certainly the...
-
Waivers: Not Hunter Renfroe? Then who?
Is Hunter Renfroe's three-homer game reason enough to add him? Scott White says now may not...
-
Waivers: Why bother with Beltre?
Scott White assesses Adrian Beltre's unexpected return from a "season-ending" hamstring injury...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 25
The Twins have terrific matchups in Fantasy Week 25 (Sept. 18-25), as do the Athletics and...