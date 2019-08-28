Cardinals' Kolten Wong: Delivers two RBI

Wong (toe) went 2-for-2 with a double, two RBI, and a stolen base in Tuesday's win at Milwaukee

Wong fouled a ball off his foot Saturday and was held out of the starting lineup the last three contests, but he delivered off the bench for the Cardinals on Tuesday. He entered during the seventh inning as a pinch hitter and played the keystone for the remainder of the game. The 28-year-old didn't expect to be sidelined for long, and the fact he's already stealing bases indicates the toe issue isn't much of a problem.