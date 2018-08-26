Cardinals' Kolten Wong: Diagnosed with hamstring strain

Wong exited Saturday's game against the Rockies with a left hamstring strain.

Wong suffered the injury attempting to run out a groundball in the first inning of Saturday's game. Depending on the severity of the strain, the second baseman could very well require a stint on the disabled list. Yairo Munoz, who replaced Wong, figures to see the bulk of starts at the keystone while Munoz is on the shelf.

