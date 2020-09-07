Wong, who went 2-for-5 with an RBI double and a run in a win over the Cubs on Sunday, is hitting .391 (9-for-27) over his first six September contests.

That impressive figure is partly comprised of three doubles, four RBI, one walk, one hit by pitch and seven runs, making it a busy and productive start to the month for the veteran second baseman. Wong is also getting on base at an elite 44.0 percent clip over that span, and although he's still looking for his first home run after hitting 11 last season, Wong does have an impressive .356 OBP for the season thanks in part to a career-best 10.9 percent walk rate and career-low 14.3 percent strikeout rate.