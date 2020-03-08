Play

Cardinals' Kolten Wong: Exits after HBP

Wong left Sunday's Grapefruit League game against the Marlins after being hit by a pitch in the lower leg, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.

Wong was hit by a pitch during the bottom of the first inning and remained in to run the bases, but he didn't take the field in the following frame. It's didn't appear to be a serious injury, but he should be considered day-to-day until the team provides more information.

