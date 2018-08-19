Cardinals' Kolten Wong: Exits with elbow bruise

Wong was removed from Saturday's game against the Brewers after suffering a right elbow contusion, Jenifer Langosch of MLB.com reports.

Wong was hit on the elbow on a wild pickoff throw early in the ballgame. The injury doesn't appear overly serious, but he'll likely be reevaluated prior to Sunday's contest to determine his status moving forward.

More News
Our Latest Stories