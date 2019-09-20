Cardinals' Kolten Wong: Exits with leg injury
Wong was lifted in the fifth inning of Thursday's game against Chicago due to an apparent leg injury, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
The severity of Wong's injury is unknown at this time, but he's likely headed for further evaluation. Tommy Edman replaced Wong at second base.
