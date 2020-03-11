Cardinals' Kolten Wong: Expected to play Thursday

Cardinals manager Mike Shildt said Wong's bruised left calf is feeling better, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports. The skipper expects the second baseman to return to the Grapefruit League lineup for Thursday's game against the Marlins.

Wong looks like he'll only require a few days to heal up after he was plunked in the calf by a pitch Sunday. The 29-year-old has already logged 21 at-bats this spring, so he looks well on his way to being ready for Opening Day.