Cardinals' Kolten Wong: Expected to play Thursday
Cardinals manager Mike Shildt said Wong's bruised left calf is feeling better, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports. The skipper expects the second baseman to return to the Grapefruit League lineup for Thursday's game against the Marlins.
Wong looks like he'll only require a few days to heal up after he was plunked in the calf by a pitch Sunday. The 29-year-old has already logged 21 at-bats this spring, so he looks well on his way to being ready for Opening Day.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball busts: Dodge Story
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-avoid Fantasy baseball...
-
12-team H2H categories mock draft
Yahoo Sports' most popular format has some lineup quirks that allow for strategic diversity,...
-
Cheat Sheet: sleepers, rankings and more
Everything you need to dominate your draft, right here in one place.
-
Relief Pitcher Tiers 2.0
Changing attitudes toward the closer role has made for fewer bankable options at relief pitcher.
-
Starting Pitcher Tiers 2.0
A giant gap has formed in the middle of the starting pitcher tiers.
-
Outfield Tiers 2.0
The first five picks in most every draft will be outfielders, and the position is deep throughout.