Cardinals' Kolten Wong: Expected to start Tuesday

Manager Mike Shildt said Wong (hamstring) is expected to rejoin the starting lineup Tuesday against the Brewers, Rob Rains of StLSportsPage.com reports.

Wong is out of the lineup for a third straight game as he continues to deal with a hamstring issue, though he was able to complete running and fielding drills prior to Monday's game and is available off the bench, according to Jenifer Langosch of MLB.com. Look for Yairo Munoz, who is starting in place of Wong on Monday, to return to a reserve role should Wong be cleared to rejoin the starting nine Tuesday.