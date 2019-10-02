Play

Cardinals' Kolten Wong: Expects to play

Wong (hamstring) said he's "game ready" Wednesday, Jim Hayes of FOX Sports Midwest reports.

Wong has been sidelined with a hamstring strain since mid-September. While his optimism is certainly a good sign for his availability for the NLDS, it should be taken with a grain of salt until the Cardinals themselves say he's good to go.

