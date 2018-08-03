Cardinals' Kolten Wong: Eyeing Saturday activation

Wong (knee) is expected to return from the 10-day disabled list for Saturday's game against the Pirates, FOX Sports Midwest reports.

After spending a game at Low-A Peoria on Thursday, Wong appears healthy. He'll likely return to the starting nine for Saturday's matchup. The 27-year-old figures to resume his role as the everyday second baseman, which will lead to fewer starts for Yairo Munoz and Jedd Gyorko.